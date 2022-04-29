Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) sinks as much as 13% in early trading Friday to a 10-week low after reporting a surprise Q1 adjusted loss while revenues slumped 13% Y/Y to $194M.

Q1 net loss of $316.8M contrasts with analyst consensus estimate of $32.6M in net income, which Eldorado Gold (EGO) said was attributable to a $365.4M impairment charge of the Certej project and a $19.8M writedown related to decommissioned equipment at Kisladag.

The company previously reported Q1 production fell 16% Y/Y and 24% Q/Q to 93,209 oz while maintaining full-year guidance of 460K-490K oz.

Eldorado (EGO) said it aims to resume construction at its Skouries mine in Greece in this year's H2 and is evaluating all available financing options for the project.

The miner said it had made progress at Skouries, with work focused on cladding of the process plant and commencement of basic engineering.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) shares have gained ~3% YTD but lost 11% during the past year.