Apr. 29, 2022 10:30 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • CFRA analyst David Holt upgraded PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Buy from Hold after the fintech's earnings and conference call implied that "negative sentiment could be bottoming."
  • "With PYPL's pandemic-fueled gap higher not fully filled and the stock discounting a slew of bad news, we are getting more constructive," Holt wrote in a note to clients.
  • Still, PayPal (PYPL) trimmed its 2022 targets for a third straight quarter, he added.
  • Price target is trimmed to $115 from $149, 2022 EPS estimate cut to $3.90 from $4.64m, and 2023 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.56.
  • PayPal (PYPL) stock is trading down 0.7% in Friday midmorning trading.
  • The Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Sell and comes in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • On Thursday, PayPal (PYPL) shares rose after analysts considered the company's guidance reset
