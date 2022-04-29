PayPal stock upgraded to Buy at CFRA as bad news is already priced in
Apr. 29, 2022 10:30 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CFRA analyst David Holt upgraded PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Buy from Hold after the fintech's earnings and conference call implied that "negative sentiment could be bottoming."
- "With PYPL's pandemic-fueled gap higher not fully filled and the stock discounting a slew of bad news, we are getting more constructive," Holt wrote in a note to clients.
- Still, PayPal (PYPL) trimmed its 2022 targets for a third straight quarter, he added.
- Price target is trimmed to $115 from $149, 2022 EPS estimate cut to $3.90 from $4.64m, and 2023 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.56.
- PayPal (PYPL) stock is trading down 0.7% in Friday midmorning trading.
- The Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Sell and comes in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- On Thursday, PayPal (PYPL) shares rose after analysts considered the company's guidance reset