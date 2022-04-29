Affiliated Managers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2022 10:32 AM ETAffiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.34 (+1.4% y/y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $662.8M (+18.5% y/y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 5 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward revision.