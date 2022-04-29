Varonis rises as Wells Fargo upgrades, boosts PT on 'significant uptick in demand'

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares rose in early trading on Friday after investment firm Wells Fargo upgraded the cyber security software company, noting a "significant uptick in demand."

Analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded the stock to overweight and raised the per-share price target to $60 from $46, noting that after surveying resellers, there has been an uptick in demand for its products.

"We believe this momentum is sustainable, and will enable the company to deliver revenue growth at or above 30% in [2022], and potentially [2023]," Nowinski wrote in a note to clients, adding that the stock has "significantly underperformed" the NASDAQ over the past 6 months, falling 31.5% compared to a 15% decline for the broader index.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) shares rose nearly 2% to $44.91 in early trading on Friday

In addition, Nowinksi noted that Varonis (VRNS) resellers had seen a "notable increase" in above plan results, along with a decrease in below plan, while also pointing to an increase in the number of licenses customers are buying at the time of the deal.

"Based on these results, we believe Varonis will report solid upside to consensus when they report [first-quarter] earnings on [May 2] , resulting in FY22 revenue estimates moving closer to 30% [year-over-year] growth," the analyst added.

Earlier this month, Wedbush Securities highlighted Varonis (VRNS) as one of the companies that may benefit from recent acquisitions in the space.