Charter slips 7% as Q1 shows profit beat, but more broadband slowdown

Apr. 29, 2022 10:32 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Spectrum cable, internet and TV consumer store. Spectrum is part of Charter Communications.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has accelerated lower by 7% out of Friday's market opening action after posting its first-quarter earnings, which - like rival Comcast - showed a beat on profit measures while observers dug into what slowing subscriber numbers might mean for the company.

Revenue was in line with expectations, growing 5.4% to $13.2 million. The company logged revenue growth in almost every area, even including the cable video business (barely).

Attributable net income jumped by 49% to $1.2 billion, topping expectations, and earnings per share grew faster alongside a near-11% decrease in common shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 5.4% to $5.2 billion

The company added 164,000 residential subscribers to high-speed Internet, vs. net adds of 334,000 during the prior-year period. Residential video and voice continued an ongoing slide, down 123,000 and 156,000 net subs respectively.

It's up about 1 million residential customers year-over-year, to just over 30 million.

Mobile subscribers were a standout measure, though, as the company added 373,000 subs - putting it closer to AT&T/T-Mobile/Comcast growth territory than that of Verizon (which lost a net 36,000 subs for the quarter).

Revenue breakout: Internet, $5.45 billion (up 7.2%); Video, $4.35 billion (up 0.1%); Voice, $391 million (down 2.1%); Small and medium business, $1.06 billion (up 4.6%); Enterprise, $661 million (up 3.7%); Advertising sales, $383 million (up 11.5%); Mobile, $690 million (up 40.2%); Other, $218 million (up 5.2%).

Capital expenditures ticked up to $1.9 billion from $1.8 billion (below estimates for $2.02 billion).

Net cash flow from operations came to $3.6 billion, down from a prior-year $3.8 billion. Free cash flow was $1.8 billion, down from the previous $1.9 billion.

Charter and Comcast are coming together on a joint venture to take on Roku, Amazon, Google and others with an entry into the streaming hardware platform business.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.