Medifast Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $397.28M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MED has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.