MGM Resorts Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+92.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+69.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.