Mosaic Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+324.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (+76.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.