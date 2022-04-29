Grocery Outlet jumps after BofA flips from bear to bull

Apr. 29, 2022 10:41 AM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

nespix/iStock via Getty Images

  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO +2.9%) gains after Bank of America upgrades the stock straight to a Buy rating from Underperform on its view that prices increases will support EPS upside.
  • Analyst Robert Ohmes and team think GO deserves a premium valuation in comparison to food retail peers given its unique and hard to replicate "IO model, opportunistic sourcing model" that delivers deep value and consistent margins.
  • Also called out on GO was the low risk sustainable growth horizon for the grocery store operator with a long-term opportunity for over 5,000 stores in the U.S.
  • Looking at the grocery sector, BofA has a broad view that elevated food at home inflation will continue, supporting sales/EPS upside in 2022 and beyond. Sprouts Farmers Market was also tagged with a two-notch upgrade on Friday.
