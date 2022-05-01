Monolithic Power Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+54.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.41M (+41.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.