Noble Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNoble Corporation (NE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Noble (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+127.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $236.11M (+39.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.