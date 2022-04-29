Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM -6.2%) shares are slumping on Friday as sales deceleration dampens sentiment on the stock’s trajectory.

The company reported a mixed first quarter on Thursday evening, beating earnings per share estimates by $0.17, but narrowly missing revenue expectations. Moving forward the Oregon-based outerwear and apparel company largely reaffirmed guidance estimates. However, management commentary on slowing sales into the second quarter is driving the trend for shares on Friday.

“As the quarter progressed, the combination of lean spring 2022 inventories at retail and the anniversary of prior year government stimulus resulted in sales growth moderating in March,” CEO Timothy Boyle said.

He added that “ongoing supply chain and inflationary pressures” as well as a shutdown of distribution in Russia will impact results moving forward. Rising COVID-19 case numbers in China were likewise cited as a negative trend tempering expectations for the quarter underway.

As these headwinds mount, Bank of America analyst Alexander Perry peeled back his price target to $80 from $108 while downgrading shares to Underperform from Neutral.

“We are still constructive on COLM’s long-term strategy but see potential downside given a more challenging near-medium term outlook,” Perry wrote in a note on Friday. “While product costs are generally locked in for this year, we believe rising raw material prices could pose a risk to margins next year especially as polyester prices are up 30% [year over year] in March while Cotton prices are up over 25% [year to date] thru early April.”

Perry added that his team expects revenue to fall in the second quarter, likely worsening profit dynamics for the coming quarter as cost increases hit the bottom line.

Analyst opinion on the stock remains mixed overall. Per SeekingAlpha data, Wall Street ratings reflect 3 Strong Buys, 2 Buys, and 7 Holds that are now joined by a sell rating from Bank of America.

