Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said Friday it agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy, including Solenergi Power Private Ltd., for $1.55B from U.K.-based investor Actis.

Sprng Energy's portfolio consists of 2.9 GWp of assets and another 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline, which Shell said will triple its renewables capacity in operations.

"This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India," head of integrated gas and renewables Wael Sawan said.

