Nutrien Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.77 (+855.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.69B (+65.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.