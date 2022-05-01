NXP Semiconductors Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.19 (+155.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.