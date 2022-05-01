Outfront Media Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETOutfront Media Inc. (OUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+84.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.13M (+41.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OUT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.