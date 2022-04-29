Old Republic International stock slides as Raymond James points to Title unit headwinds
Apr. 29, 2022 10:53 AM ETOld Republic International Corporation (ORI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) shares are dipping nearly 3% in Friday morning trading as Raymond James analyst Gregory Peters downgraded the stock to Outperform from Strong Buy.
- The company's Title insurance business is expected to face near-term headwinds given a rising interest rate environment and diminished refinancing activity, according to a note.
- Lowered 2022 operating EPS estimate to $2.40 from $2.80, compared with the average analyst estimate of $2.50.
- Cut price target to $28 per share from $30, implying around 21% upside from Thursday's close.
- Still, the company's largest business segment, General Insurance, which accounted for 43% of last year's total revenue, is expected to "continue to report improving combined ratio results through 2023 as previous rate hikes continue to flow through financials," Peters explained.
- Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating views ORI as a Hold, while Wall Street Analysts view the stock as a Buy (1 Strong Buy, 1 Hold).
- Earlier this week (April 28) Old Republic International Q1 earnings missed Wall Street expectations.