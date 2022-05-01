Q2 Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.48M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QTWO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.