CytoSorbents stock rises as enrollment begins in trial of DrugSorb-ATR system
Apr. 29, 2022 10:57 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock rose April 29 after the company said that the first patient was enrolled in a trial aimed at supporting FDA marketing approval of the DrugSorb-ATR Antithrombotic Removal System for intraoperative removal of apixaban and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery.
- Rivaroxaban, sold as Xarelto by Johnson & Johnson, and apixaban, marketed as Eliquis by Bristol-Myers Squibb, are used to treat and prevent blood clots.
- Thus when patients on such 'blood thinners', require urgent cardiothoracic surgery, the risk of serious or life-threatening bleeding is very high, the company said in an April 29 press release.
- CytoSorbents (CTSO) said the trial, dubbed STAR-D which stands for Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal-Direct Oral Anticoagulants, is expected to enroll up to 120 patients across 30 sites in the U.S.
- In August 2021, the FDA granted CytoSorbents (CTSO) breakthrough device designation to remove the Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) apixaban and rivaroxaban to reduce the risk of serious perioperative bleeding from urgent cardiothoracic surgery.
- CTSO is +5.39% to $2.15 (April 29 market open)