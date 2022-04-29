Allbirds gains after attracting bull rating from Wedbush

Apr. 29, 2022 10:56 AM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Wedbush Securities initiated coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD +1.2%) with an Outperform rating and price target of $8.

As part of the bullish appraisal, the firm sees Allbirds (BIRD) as a growth story that will include seeing some costs leveraged down.

"We believe that as the brand transitions from a predominantly digital business to more of an 'omnichannel' operator (including wholesale distribution), brand awareness will grow, driving strong top-line growth and an improving margin/profitability profile," updated the Wedbush analyst team.

Wedbush jumped into the ratings game on BIRD with shares on the low end of the 52-week range of $4.75 to $32.44.

Allbirds (BIRD) is lined up to report Q1 earnings on May 10.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.