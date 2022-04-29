Allbirds gains after attracting bull rating from Wedbush

Wedbush Securities initiated coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD +1.2%) with an Outperform rating and price target of $8.

As part of the bullish appraisal, the firm sees Allbirds (BIRD) as a growth story that will include seeing some costs leveraged down.

"We believe that as the brand transitions from a predominantly digital business to more of an 'omnichannel' operator (including wholesale distribution), brand awareness will grow, driving strong top-line growth and an improving margin/profitability profile," updated the Wedbush analyst team.

Wedbush jumped into the ratings game on BIRD with shares on the low end of the 52-week range of $4.75 to $32.44.

Allbirds (BIRD) is lined up to report Q1 earnings on May 10.