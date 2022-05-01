Ryman Hospitality Properties Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+196.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.5M (+277.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RHP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.