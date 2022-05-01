Rambus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRambus Inc. (RMBS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+1950.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.9M (+81.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RMBS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.