IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is trading higher for the third straight session on Friday after Piper Sandler upgraded the contract research organization to Overweight from Neutral, refuting the concerns over public equity financing in early-stage biopharma companies.

“Investor concerns about diminishing early stage biopharmaceutical funding have led to, in our view, an excessive selloff,” the analysts, Jeff Garro and Vishal Patel argued, noting a buying opportunity in the stock.

The analysts cite that the company is not heavily reliant on this customer group, and it has not witnessed unusual cancellations or delays. They note that Iqvia’s (IQV) RFP dollars were up 13% YoY in 1Q 2022, as its management highlighted in the recent earnings call.

In addition, the duo points out that the company’s robust free cash flow and solid balance sheet bolsters the prospects for capital deployment.

According to the firm, the track record in reaching the annual outlook and long-term targets “adds durability to a favorable outlook,” which supports a valuation rebound to at least 3-yr-avg EV/FY2 EBITDA. The price target raised to $255 from $231 per share implies a premium of ~16% to the last close.

Iqvia (IQV) is currently trading at ~15.3x forward EV/EBITDA compared to the five-year average of ~16.6x.