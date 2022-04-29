Schumer aide says 'different paths' under consideration for cannabis reform
Apr. 29, 2022 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A top aide to Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the lawmaker is having "conversations with a number of different paths forward" in terms of comprehensive marijuana legalization legislation, Marijuana Moment reports.
- Speaking at a Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation webinar, Schumer chief counsel Reginald Babin said that "there is a bit more work to be done in terms of figuring out where the sweet spot is at least in the Senate in terms of what we can do this year."
- Schumer is preparing to introduce the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act, which would remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge criminal records related to marijuana possession.
- Babin noted that considering the deep impact marijuana prohibition has had on certain communities, taking more time to ensure the final legislation is as effective as can be is the right move.
- Schumer recently promised to introduce his cannabis legalization bill prior to the August recess.