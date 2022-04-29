Snap stock (NYSE:SNAP) is 2.9% higher against a broadly lower market as reactions come in for its Partner Summit, where the company showed off its latest product innovations and partner integrations.

Important among those was an update on its growing user base, though the flashy item was a minuscule flying drone/camera.

The company notes it has more than 330 million daily active users and more than 600 million monthly users, marking about 20% growth on both measures - faster than at rivals Twitter and Meta Platforms (though in the case of Meta, off a smaller base).

It's rolling out a number of free services for augmented reality developers, notably including data storage (a hurdle for small developers because of the sheer size needed). The company notes its AR Lenses have been used 5 trillion times since introduction.

Since January 2020, 250 million users have used a shopping-based Lens. At the summit, Snap said it's rolling out Camera Kit for AR shopping, a software development kit bringing the company's try-on lenses into product pages.

Catching more headlines out of the event, though, was the Pixy - a 3.5-ounce, pocket-sized "free-flying sidekick" that can take pictures hovering around its operator before landing in their palm. The company plans to sell the Pixy for $230 in the United States and France.

Jefferies was bullish after the event, reupping its view that Snap is the best growth idea in social media. The AR shopping tools open it up to a wider advertiser base, and overall the Summit's rollouts "increase our conviction that Snap is the dominant platform" in AR. The firm has a $52 price target, implying 75% upside from here.

Piper Sandler also likes the potential tied to AR and commerce, and says the company's ambition "looks increasingly sophisticated" and that it's a "product innovation leader." The firm has a $50 price target.

Snap also moved up 6.4% yesterday, joining fellow social media names that got a lift from a strongly positive reaction to Meta Platforms' earnings.