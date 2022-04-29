Santa Monica, California-based Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has entered into a licensing deal with U.K.-based rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY) for OPNT003, an experimental therapy targeted at Opioid overdose, the companies announced on Friday.

Per the terms of the exclusive license agreement, Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) is responsible for getting EU approval for the drug and Opiant (OPNT) has rights to supply the product to the EU and U.K. markets, where Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) will have exclusive commercial rights for the drug.

In return, Opiant (OPNT) will receive $175 million upfront payment in addition to $50 million milestone payment on the launch of the drug.

Opiant’s (OPNT) Chief Medical Officer Roger Crystal said that patients, even after receiving naloxone ­ – the only FDA-approved treatment for opioid overdose currently – “can quickly depress respiration and can continue to deprive the brain of oxygen.”

The company is on track to submit a New Drug Application for OPNT003 in 2H 2022, as announced by the management this week with topline data from a pharmacodynamic study for the treatment.