Opiant in pact with Hikma to market opioid overdose therapy in Europe

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Santa Monica, California-based Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has entered into a licensing deal with U.K.-based rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY) for OPNT003, an experimental therapy targeted at Opioid overdose, the companies announced on Friday.

Per the terms of the exclusive license agreement, Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) is responsible for getting EU approval for the drug and Opiant (OPNT) has rights to supply the product to the EU and U.K. markets, where Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPF) will have exclusive commercial rights for the drug.

In return, Opiant (OPNT) will receive $175 million upfront payment in addition to $50 million milestone payment on the launch of the drug.

Opiant’s (OPNT) Chief Medical Officer Roger Crystal said that patients, even after receiving naloxone ­ – the only FDA-approved treatment for opioid overdose currently – “can quickly depress respiration and can continue to deprive the brain of oxygen.”

The company is on track to submit a New Drug Application for OPNT003 in 2H 2022, as announced by the management this week with topline data from a pharmacodynamic study for the treatment.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.