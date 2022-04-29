Newell Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NWL) healthy headline earnings results and resilient margins are bolstering its share price on Friday.

The manufacturer of Rubbermaid, Coleman, Yankee Candle, and numerous other consumer brands reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 above estimates set at $0.27 and revenue that ticked in at $2.4 billion, $120 beyond the bar set by Wall Street. The company also reaffirmed its full year 2022 guidance, which reflected revenue forecasts above Street consensus.

"We are pleased with a strong start to 2022, as we delivered a seventh consecutive quarter of core sales growth and our team executed with excellence in a challenging environment,” CEO Ravi Saligram said.

He noted specifically that core sales grew 6.9% and operating income increased 10.4% despite cost pressures influencing results. Operating margins actually expanded 0.7% as pricing improvements and lower overhead costs lifted results despite the headwinds cited.

To be sure, management noted that these headwinds are only being amplified as of late. The earnings release pointed to inflationary impacts on “resin, sourced finished goods, transportation and labor, and unfavorable impact from foreign exchange” as factors overshadowing cost savings pursued under the auspices of its FUEL program.

More encouragingly, the company was able to lighten its leverage ratio to 3.1x compared to 3.3x in the prior year period. As debt has been a prominent issue for the firm due to its acquisitive nature in recent years, progress on this front has been important issue to monitor for investors.

Shares gained nearly 3% in mid-day trading.

Read more on the company’s full results and quarterly financials.