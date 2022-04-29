Eye drug developer Belite Bio stock soars 160% following $36M IPO

Eye drug developer Belite Bio (BLTE) stock soared 160% following its $36M initial public offering.

Shares of BLTE opened at $12.50 after pricing at $6 per American Depositary Share. The stock recently changed hands at $15.65, up 160%, at approximately 11:05 a.m. ET, with shares hitting an earlier high of $17.04.

BLTE offered 6 million American Depositary Shares priced at $6 per ADS, raising $36M. Underwriters were granted an option to buy up to 900k additional shares ADSs at the public price.

The company’s principal stockholder, Taiwan’s Lin BioScience, agreed to buy around $15M of the offering. The Benchmark Company is serving a sole bookrunner.

The biotech company has been focusing on developing treatments for eye and metabolic diseases. The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO in part to fund Phase 3 clinical testing for its drug candidate LBS-008 for Stargardt disease and further development of the product for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration.

