Century Aluminum -10% after BMO slashes price target on higher costs
Apr. 29, 2022 11:39 AM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) slumps to an 11-week low in Friday's trading after BMO cut its stock price target to $24 from $32, citing higher ongoing costs, while maintaining a Market perform rating.
- Given BMO's "tepid" outlook on aluminum prices and Century Aluminum's (CENX) high sensitivity to small changes in aluminum prices, analyst David Gagliano sees the stock as fairly valued.
- The company's Q2 EBITDA target of $120M-$130M is "meaningfully below" BMO's estimate as "incremental cost pressures and increased operating costs bite into expectations," Gagliano said.
- Century Aluminum (CENX) reported Q1 earnings after Thursday's market close, swinging to adjusted EPS of $0.59 from a year-earlier loss of $0.54.