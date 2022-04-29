Pinduoduo upgraded to Buy at 86Reserach

Apr. 29, 2022 11:42 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment

China flag waving in the wind.

Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares up following the news that the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on tech companies in an effort to help the suffering economy.
  • The company's ADRs upgraded to buy from hold at 86Research with a price target of $57, implies a 50% increase from last price.
  • On March 22, Citigroup reduced PT from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company; Benchmark reduced PT from $156.00 to $85; CLSA reduced PT from $100.00 to $81.00; Nomura downgraded shares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00; Barclays reduced PT on shares from $71.00 to $41.00.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.