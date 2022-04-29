Pinduoduo upgraded to Buy at 86Reserach
Apr. 29, 2022 11:42 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares up following the news that the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on tech companies in an effort to help the suffering economy.
- The company's ADRs upgraded to buy from hold at 86Research with a price target of $57, implies a 50% increase from last price.
- On March 22, Citigroup reduced PT from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company; Benchmark reduced PT from $156.00 to $85; CLSA reduced PT from $100.00 to $81.00; Nomura downgraded shares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00; Barclays reduced PT on shares from $71.00 to $41.00.