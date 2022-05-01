Clorox FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.