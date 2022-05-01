Ameresco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:45 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.8M (+62.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.