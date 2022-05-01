Arista Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arista (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-67.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $854.5M (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.