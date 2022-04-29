Newsom seeking a deal with the Diablo nuclear plant

Apr. 29, 2022 11:53 AM ETSRUUF, CCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments

Future Uncertain For Nuclear Energy In California

David McNew/Getty Images News

  • The Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, the last nuclear plant in California, is set to close when it's operating license expires in 2025.
  • A long list of scientists and policy makers, including Obama's former Energy Secretary, have pushed Governor Newsom to delay closure of the plant.
  • Thursday, Governor Newsom told the LA Times editorial board he would seek federal funding to extend the life of Diablo Canyon.
  • Noting that state officials could decide later whether to draw the funds or close the plant.
  • While the fate of Diablo Canyon remains unclear, a willingness to seek funds in support of the plant marks a pivot from Sacramento.
  • Uranium investors (URA) have been vocal about growing demand for the carbon-free fuel in China, and the improving political environment in Europe; a pro-nuclear pivot from a state like California is likely to further support the long-term demand thesis for uranium (OTCPK:SRUUF) and uranium miners like Cameco (CCJ).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.