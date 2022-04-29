Newsom seeking a deal with the Diablo nuclear plant
Apr. 29, 2022 11:53 AM ETSRUUF, CCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, the last nuclear plant in California, is set to close when it's operating license expires in 2025.
- A long list of scientists and policy makers, including Obama's former Energy Secretary, have pushed Governor Newsom to delay closure of the plant.
- Thursday, Governor Newsom told the LA Times editorial board he would seek federal funding to extend the life of Diablo Canyon.
- Noting that state officials could decide later whether to draw the funds or close the plant.
- While the fate of Diablo Canyon remains unclear, a willingness to seek funds in support of the plant marks a pivot from Sacramento.
- Uranium investors (URA) have been vocal about growing demand for the carbon-free fuel in China, and the improving political environment in Europe; a pro-nuclear pivot from a state like California is likely to further support the long-term demand thesis for uranium (OTCPK:SRUUF) and uranium miners like Cameco (CCJ).