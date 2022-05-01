BGC Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $517.29M (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGCP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.