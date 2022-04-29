Piper Sandler raises price target on Five9 following strong Q1 show, record deal

Piper Sandler has raised its price target for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to $166 from $163, maintaining an overweight rating.

The upgrade comes after Five9 posted better-than-expected Q1 numbers and upbeat guidance. It expects 2022 revenue in the range of $770.0 to $773M vs. $756.83 consensus and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.22 to $1.24 vs. $1.12 consensus.

Five9 is trading around +8% on its strong results.

Piper Sandler noted that "enterprise subscription continues to grow at a rapid race and the large deals are ramping as Five9’s move upmarket is accelerating". Five9 won its largest deal yet worth over $40M in subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR). Its second largest deal also increased in value from $23M ARR to over $30M, and helped Five9 gets its new largest deal.

"It is clear industry cloud conversions are occurring at a faster pace, larger scale, and with a focus on automation/AI that gives Five9 a large competitive advantage," analysts said.

The second quarter will likely represent a trough in growth "as larger deals waterfall into revenue and compares ease". Five9 too expects slight decline in gross margins in Q2, and revenue in the range of $179M to $180M (vs consensus of 174.09M).

Other analysts also gave positive views on the cloud contact center software company. Morgan Stanley highlighted that Five9 is "outperforming our expectations and winning a number of large deals".

Jeffries noted that the stock is attractive, given solid fundamentals and the recent pullback in the shares. Truist Securities said Five9 has "some really good secular tailwinds and new products cycles", with "a perfect good storm of growth drivers".