Brixmor Property Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.20 (-54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.5M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BRX has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.