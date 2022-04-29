Constellation Energy started with Outperform at RBC on potential PTC boost

Apr. 29, 2022 11:57 AM ETConstellation Energy Corporation (CEG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

cooling towers byron IL

Allkindza/E+ via Getty Images

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $72 price target at RBC Capital on Friday, saying the Section 45 PTC federal production credit, if passed, could lock in a high floor value for nuclear power plants, and "Constellation's moat in the independent power producer group would be secure with this addition."

The PTC, which analyst Shelby Tucker said could be re-introduced in a separate climate bill this year, effectively sets the minimum power price to the low $40s/MWh, providing a floor value unique to nuclear, which could offer "significant option value" to Constellation (CEG).

Valuation has become challenging with commodity prices at 10-year highs, but further multiple expansion can happen if there is momentum for legislation, Tucker said.

Constellation Energy (CEG) "has a ready customer in its former parent of Exelon, but also operations and customers throughout the country for its ESG-friendly electricity generation," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.