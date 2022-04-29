SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares are running higher after reporting earnings per share figures far beyond expectations.

The St. George, Utah-based regional airline and aircraft leasing company reported GAAP EPS of $0.35, well above the paltry $0.03 expected by Wall Street. Revenue for the quarter rose 37.5% year over year to beat estimates by $35.52 million.

“Demand for SkyWest product during the first quarter remained exceptionally high with our main constraint being the crew imbalance we discussed last quarter,” CEO Chip Childs told analysts on Wednesday evening. “Following our efforts to stabilize after the -- stabilize after the industry-wide challenges of Omicron at the beginning of the year, the first quarter results were slightly better than we anticipated.”

He noted that while headwinds from the pandemic linger and staffing shortages remain a concern, the airline is well positioned. The termination of 29 airport contracts and broad schedule reductions were noted as an important step to mitigating impacts while maintaining reliability across the remaining markets.

“SkyWest is fortunate to maintain a robust hiring pipeline and strategy for all work groups and to have new-hire pilot classes filled through the summer,” he explained. “We have long been preparing for an increase in mainline pilot retirements.’

Childs added that incentive programs have been approved to increase pilot retention.

To be sure, he noted that a surge in early retirements taken at major airlines are taking a toll on already tight hiring pools. Childs admitted that while pilot attrition was expected, the levels of attrition make it difficult for the carrier to properly capitalize on significant travel demand.

On Friday, the company’s ability to push profits despite problems in courting demand is carrying the stock trend. Shares gained over 2% in mid-day trading.

