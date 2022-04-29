Atlassian slides after soft earnings guidance triggers price target cut at Canaccord
Apr. 29, 2022 12:01 PM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock is down 9%, Friday, after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered its price target on software company despite the earnings results coming in above the consensus estimates.
- The equities researchers at Canaccord reduced their price target on Atlassian to $300 from $375, still implying a potential upside of 15.4% from stock's last close.
- That follows the company's latest Q3 financial results where next quarter's earnings outlook fell short of expectation.
- Guidance Update: On Thursday, Atlassian said it expects its Non-GAAP EPS to be ~$0.24, which is below the consensus of $0.31. GAAP EPS projected to be -$0.40.
- Revenue is guided to range between $710-$725M, vs. consensus of $694M; Non-GAAP Gross Margin to be between 84% - 85%; Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 15% and GAAP Margin of -11%.
- “We now have line of sight to $10 billion in annual revenue based on our current markets and products,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s co-founder and co-CEO.
- Q3 Results Highlights: Atlassian's third quarter revenue of $740M (+30.1% Y/Y) beats by $36.12M. It includes quarterly subscription revenue of $555M (+59% Y/Y).
- GAAP Operating Loss of $16.1M compared to operating income of $69.5M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP Operating Income of $179.2M (vs. $175.7M); Operating margin was 24% (vs. 31%) when compared with 3Q21.
- Cash flow from operations was $353M.
- Free cash flow margin was 42%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.15.
- The company ended the quarter with $1.3B in cash, cash equivalents plus short-term investments.
