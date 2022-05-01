Boston Properties Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $730.93M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BXP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.