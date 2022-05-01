Credit Acceptance Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.97 (+24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $443.42M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.