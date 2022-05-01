Avis Budget Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.54 (+869.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (+56.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.