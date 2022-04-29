Praxis epilepsy disorder drug investigational new drug application put on clinical hold
Apr. 29, 2022 12:14 PM ETPraxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has notified Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) that its Investigational New Drug Application for a study of PRAX-222 for a rare type of epilepsy has been placed on a clinical hold.
- Shares are down 6% in Friday afternoon trading.
- The company said it will receive a formal letter from the agency within 30 days explaining the reason for the hold.
- PRAX-222 is an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of patients with SCN2A gain-of-function mutations. The mutations can result in autism, developmental delay, and sometimes seizures.
