China's Ping An Insurance Q1 operating profit climbs 10%
Apr. 29, 2022 12:13 PM ETPing An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY), PIAIFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- China-based Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) first-quarter operating profit attributable to shareholders rose 10.0% Y/Y to RMB 43.05B ($6.5B), highlighted by its Life & Health and banking segments.
- Q1 Life & Health operating profit jumped 16% Y/Y to RMB 29.69B.
- For Ping An Bank, Q1 net profit grew 26.8% Y/Y to RMB 12.85B.
- Q1 Property & Casualty premium income of RMB 73.02B rose by 10% over the year-ago period.
- Still, Q1 net profit fell 24.1% Y/Y to RMB 20.66B, driven by volatile capital markets.
- The company's retail customers grew 0.7% Y/Y in Q1 to 223M. Contracts per customer of 2.94 increased by 1.0% Y/Y.
