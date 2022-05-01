Mueller Water Products Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.13M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.