Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) board is likely to be reject All Blue Falcons $10.50/share bid, according to Wells Fargo, which argues that it undervalues the company.

All Blue Falcons bid may accelerate potential partnership talks and a White Knight could show up with a higher price, though a better scenario would be a partnership given possible higher value creation, according to Wells Fargo analyst Nick Abbott, who has an overweight rating and $45 price target on the stock.

While Zymeworks (ZYME) shares are up 33% on the offer, the stock is currently trading around $6.58, well below the $10.50 bid, Wells Fargo highlighted.

Investors are likely "cautious about an offer that is contingent on due diligence," Abbott wrote in a note. "In addition, investors are probably thinking, as are we, about how All Blue Group will run a biotech given their current equity investment portfolio."

Abbott also pointed out that All Blue's bid coming on the same day as some news that ZYME released may be an attempt to acquire the company ahead of public presentation of "potentially value-creating frontline zani breast cancer data."

ZYME is scheduled to report Q1 results on Wednesday.