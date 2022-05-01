Cardlytics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-61.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.66M (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.