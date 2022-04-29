Russian oil production falls - first slowly, then all at once
Apr. 29, 2022 By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- After weeks of attempting to calculate sanction and self-sanctioning impacts on Russian oil production, the market is finally getting a glimpse at official Russian oil production statistics.
- State News reported Friday that oil production for March was largely unchanged versus February levels, down 0.3%; however, in the first ten days of April, volumes fell 6.0% versus March levels, by the middle of April volumes were down 7.5%, and as of Friday, volumes had decreased 9.0% from the prior month.
- Earlier this week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russian oil production volumes could fall by 17% in 2022.
- A 9% decrease in production equates to ~1mb/d, and that decrease comes despite a restart of the CPC export terminal.
- A 17% decrease in production, as anticipated by the Kremlin, would lower Russian volumes by ~1.9mb/d.
- With the IEA showing a 1.5mb/d deficit in global oil markets during February, and US supplies showing a surprise decline between November 2021 and February 2022 (PXD) (HES) (CVX), it's unclear if the announced Strategic Petroleum Reserve release will be enough to balance markets this year (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE).