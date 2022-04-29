Chart talk: How the retail investing tilt to small-cap stocks could pay off

Apr. 29, 2022 12:40 PM ETSPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), IWMIWB, SPYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

It could be a Summer of Love for retail investors that are switching from large-cap to small-cap stocks of late.

The market is seeing a period analogous to the late '60s, where small-caps outperformed, according to BofA Securities.

Retail participation makes of 20% of the large-cap market (SPY) (IWB) and 30% of the small-cap market (NYSEARCA:SLY) (NYSEARCA:IWM). While small-caps were favored by a much greater margin in early 2021, making up nearly 50% of the market during the meme craze, the gap narrowed to an equal split late last year.

In 2022, though, retail investors have again moved to small-cap equities.

With inflation at four-decade highs, small-cap companies have mentioned labor less than large-cap ones on earnings calls, year over year, while they have more signs of pricing power, BofA said.

In a historical analog of 1965 to 1968, small-caps were the better performers, according to the equity strategy team.

And in stagflationary environment, small-caps have risen 3% on average annualized returns vs. no change for large-caps.

SA's Quant Rating has a Strong Sell on IWM, due to momentum and risk.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.